Keith J. Allman Sells 10,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MAS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 1,747,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

