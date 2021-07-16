Keep Network Price Down 1.1% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $155.44 million and $18.31 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00852235 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 558,513,772 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

