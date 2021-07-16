Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.72 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $151.40 million and $12.72 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00826766 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 558,543,572 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

