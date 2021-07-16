Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to “Market Perform”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $102,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,605.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

