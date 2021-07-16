Kcash Price Down 11.5% This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

