KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 220.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 113,210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

