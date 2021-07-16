Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Head to Head Analysis

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Kansas City Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kansas City Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kansas City Southern and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Southern $2.63 billion 9.33 $617.00 million $6.96 38.70 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kansas City Southern has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kansas City Southern and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Southern 1 5 8 0 2.50 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus target price of $250.43, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Southern and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Southern 23.71% 13.91% 6.29% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It operates a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system and has its direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. The company provides rail access to the United States and Mexico border crossing at Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; and controls and operates the southern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas, as well as the northern half of this bridge. Kansas City Southern also offers rail access to the port of Lazaro Cardenas on the Pacific Ocean; and owns a 160-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. Its rail network comprises approximately 7,100 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

