Kaleyra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,102% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

