K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.75

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

KNT stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 428,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.48. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

