Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

GRUB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 153,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,548. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.97.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,025.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

