Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 5,716.60 ($74.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,502.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

