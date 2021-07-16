JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JSR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JSCPY remained flat at $$30.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. JSR has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

