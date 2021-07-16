JS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.00.

NYSE TYL opened at $475.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $485.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

