JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPC stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

