JS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,900 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock valued at $71,359,990. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

