JS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,900 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in OPKO Health by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

