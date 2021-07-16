JS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

