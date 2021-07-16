JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $899,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000.

COOL stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

