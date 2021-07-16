JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

COVTY stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

