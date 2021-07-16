JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Surmodics worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.