JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 173

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.