JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Arrow Financial worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

AROW stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $566.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

