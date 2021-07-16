JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $269.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

