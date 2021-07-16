JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.35 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

JPM stock opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.