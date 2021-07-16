JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 143,423 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 452,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 41.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.26 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

