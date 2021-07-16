JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 310 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 310 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 353.08.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

