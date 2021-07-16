JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €69.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($44.51).

Renault stock opened at €31.34 ($36.86) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.39. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

