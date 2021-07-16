JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €4.82 ($5.67).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

