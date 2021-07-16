JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

ETR 1COV opened at €57.22 ($67.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.82.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

