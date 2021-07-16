Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $28,655.25 and approximately $10,324.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

