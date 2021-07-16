John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 92.3% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 283,563 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HPI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,014. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.