John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin Sells 2,500 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JBT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.54. 293,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,603. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

