John A. Utz Sells 2,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $44,680.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 1,269,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.