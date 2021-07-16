JMP Securities Raises Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $80.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

