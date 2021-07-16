JMP Securities Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Market Perform

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

