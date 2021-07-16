JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 163,100 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

