Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sanofi’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

