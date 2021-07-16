Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

EWBC stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.