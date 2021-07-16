Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.98.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

