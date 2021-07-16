Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,700 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 3,131 call options.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 179,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,473. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

