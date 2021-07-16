Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

ORAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

