Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GLOP opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.