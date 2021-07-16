Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tokyo Electron Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

TOELY stock opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $115.94.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

