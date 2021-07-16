Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for thyssenkrupp in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion.
TKAMY stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.