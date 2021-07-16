Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for thyssenkrupp in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.