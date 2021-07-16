Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $226,028.18. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.