Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $74.21 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,163,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,784,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

