Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Aisin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aisin has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.