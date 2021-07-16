JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 74.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.