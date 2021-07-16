Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $189.00.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $313,372.50. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,002. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
