Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.63.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $313,372.50. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,002. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.