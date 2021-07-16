Jaynie M. Studenmund Buys 1,425 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.07. 1,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,427. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

